AEW Launches New Spanish-Language Channel On YouTube

All Elite Wrestling has started to upload Spanish language episodes of its weekly internet series, "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark — Elevation," on to a new YouTube channel named AEW En Español.

This comes on the heels of AEW bolstering its Spanish language broadcasting team in recent weeks, adding Thunder Rosa to the commentary table last month. The former champion is currently recovering from a severe back injury and welcomed the new role.

The news that AEW would begin uploading Spanish versions of its online-exclusive shows comes weeks after longtime Spanish wrestling commentary duo Hugo Savinovich and Carlos Cabrera criticized both WWE and AEW for failing to provide Spanish language options for its viewers. "Unfortunately, not the companies, not Vince [McMahon] or Triple H now or Tony Khan, they don't know what Spanish culture is, and they're forgetting that we are 62.5 million Latinos in the United States," Savinovich told "The Ten Count" podcast. "We went up from 50 [million] in 2010 to now 62.5; we will reach 70 something within the next 10 years, and they are not taking care of their Spanish customers."

Fans in Spanish speaking countries are currently able to watch its weekly television series "Dynamite" and "Rampage" via an AEW Plus subscription on the FITE TV streaming service.