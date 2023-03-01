Beth Phoenix Played A Major Part In Adding Rhea Ripley To WWE's Judgment Day

Beth Phoenix has revealed she had a hand in bringing Rhea Ripley to The Judgment Day. Ripley joined Edge in the faction in May 2022, and It didn't take long for her, along with Damian Priest, to turn on Edge in favor of new addition Finn Balor. Things quickly got personal between Edge and Ripley, who delivered a ConChairTo to Phoenix at Extreme Rules in October of last year. During an appearance on WWE's "The Bump," Phoenix revealed conversations she had with Edge about giving Ripley the female spot in The Judgment Day.

"Adam had talked to me on the female side of things, 'Who do you think of the female roster who could really benefit from having a bigger platform? Who needs it? Who has all of that talent but just hasn't had the opportunity to shine in a big way?'" "The Glamazon" said she has watched Ripley develop into the main event-level star she is today, asserting that Ripley had once been in Charlotte's shadow but is now ready to prove she's in her league when the two clash for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

"I'm pulling for Rhea Ripley," Phoenix said. "After our matchup, I feel like she's on the biggest roll of her life." Phoenix recalled sitting in the front row and watching Ripley defeat Asuka to become the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. The WWE Hall of Famer also noted that she's long wanted to see Ripley emerge as a top star, and feels she's on top of her game now.

