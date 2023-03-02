Orange Cassidy & Danhausen Surprisingly Win Spot In Tag Title Match At AEW Revolution

In a surprising turn of events, the team of Orange Cassidy & Danhausen won the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale on this week's "AEW Dynamite."

Cassidy & Danhausen emerged as last-minute entrants in the battle royal after Best Friends were not medically cleared to compete. In a backstage segment, Cassidy initially seemed reluctant to participate in the match, seeing as he was still recovering from his All-Atlantic Championship defense against Big Bill. However, Danhausen egged Cassidy on, convincing him that they, too, were "Best Friends" and the ideal replacements for Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor.

The duo would go on to win the battle royal by last eliminating The Butcher & The Blade. Towards the closing stages, the heels had Cassidy cornered as "Mr. Freshly Squeezed" continued to sell injuries from his earlier match. Just as The Butcher & The Blade prepared to toss Cassidy out of the ring, Danhausen snuck up behind them, sending them over the top rope to eliminate them!

By virtue of their win, the duo qualified for the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, where The Gunns will defend their titles against The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, and Cassidy & Danhausen. The match will mark The Gunns' first title defense since they captured the titles from The Acclaimed on February 8.

Cassidy now has the opportunity to become a dual champion Sunday. As of this writing, the reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion is not scheduled to defend his title at Revolution.