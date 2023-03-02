Christian Cage Challenges Jungle Boy To An Unusual Clash At AEW Revolution

Christian Cage's first match in six months will not be a traditional pro wrestling contest.

On last night's "AEW Dynamite," Cage challenged his arch nemesis "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry to "a fight" at Sunday's AEW Revolution. Before issuing the challenge, Cage took the opportunity to get in his final verbal shots at his protégé-turned-rival, referring to Perry as "a no-talent hack like his father" who should be thankful for his "Hollywood good looks to get through life."

"You're a dime a dozen," Cage said of Perry. "I, on the other hand, am a one-of-one. Unlike you and your generation treating my business like a video game, I treat my business like an ATM machine, and I'm not done milking it dry!"

"This needs to end, Jungle Boy," Cage continued. "I've got a challenge for you, but it's not for a wrestling match. It's for a fight. No rules, no regulations, just a fight. The sad reality, Jack, is if you choose to show up...at the end of the day, you're just your father's son."

AEW has yet to confirm the exact details of the Cage vs. Perry grudge match. However, later in the night, a vignette aired showing Perry digging up a grave for Cage, alongside a tombstone carved in Cage's name. As such, it's possible the Cage vs. Perry fight could be a cinematic or pre-recorded brawl.

Sunday's match will mark Cage's in-ring return since his win over Perry at the All Out pay-per-view last September. The veteran wrestler was reportedly out of action with an undisclosed injury.