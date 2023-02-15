Major Update On Christian Cage's Status On AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage was last seen in AEW at All Out, taking part in a short match with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry that was reportedly cut short due to a shoulder injury that Cage was dealing with at the time. There were seemingly no updates on Cage, until now.

Christian Cage returned on Wednesday night's "Dynamite" after Perry's win over Brian Cage. Christian initially appeared in a sling on his injured arm, but took off the sling, revealing that his arm is perfectly fine, before driving Perry into the ramp with a Killswitch.

The attack has Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" picking up where they left off. Cage defeated Jungle Boy in just 33 seconds at All Out last September before taking time off to heal his arm. Now Jungle Boy is once again on the bitter end of Cage's Killswitch. The feud was already notable for Christian's numerous references to "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry's famous father, the late actor Luke Perry, reminding the former AEW World Tag Team Champion that his dad is no longer living.

"Jungle Boy" had recently formed an alliance with fellow young person Hook, making the fledgling tag team "Jungle Hook" in the time away from his feud with Christian Cage. There's no word on how Hook may factor into this resuming rivalry. "Jungle Boy" also had a notable cage match with his former tag team partner Luchasaurus at Full Gear in November of last year, paying tribute to WWE's original Hell In A Cell match in the process.