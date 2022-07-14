Christian Cage saying dastardly things on live television is a weekly thing now.

The veteran wrestler was at it again, on the 7/13 “AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest” episode, this time throwing shade at the late Brian Pillman.

Ahead of Luchasaurus’ match against Griff Garrison, Cage had some choice words for Garrison’s tag partner, Brian Pillman Jr.

“Just like Jungle Boy, you had a father,” Cage told Pillman Jr. “But your father was a legend in this business. Legend are the words of other people, not mine. In my opinion, your father was average at best. He wasn’t a walking living legend, multi-time world champion like myself.”

Cage would then let Pillman Jr. know that his father wouldn’t have been proud if he were alive.

“That said, I respect the fact that he did spill his blood, sweat and tears in the middle of that ring,” Cage continued. “And I’m sure he wouldn’t mind speaking on my behalf saying he’d be appalled that his final contribution to this business is you.”

In recent weeks, Cage has said despicable things about the late Luke Perry, the father of Jungle Boy, and Jeff Hardy’s issues with alcoholism. If the current trend holds up, one can expect Cage to continue berating other wrestlers and wrestling personalities going forward.

Cage vs. Jungle Boy is expected to take place down the road when the latter returns from injury. Cage turned on his former protégé on June 15 after Jurrasic Express dropped their AEW World Tag Team Titles.

