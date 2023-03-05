Ric Flair Wants Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon To Induct Charlotte Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Charlotte Flair has won more championships than any woman in WWE history and has been at or near the top of the card throughout her pro wrestling career. Induction into the WWE Hall of Fame someday is a near certainty, but who would induct her?

The obvious answer is her father, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, but the "Nature Boy" has other plans for his daughter's induction.

"I would love to induct my daughter, but I don't want it to be me," Ric said on his"To Be The Man" "podcast. "I want it to be Hunter {Triple H); Hunter or Stephanie [McMahon]. That would be my pick. She probably has someone in mind, too. Just off the top of my head, I can't think of any two that have been more involved in her life."

During the early days of her career, Charlotte worked under Triple H when he was head of creative for "NXT." She also has worked under him and on the main roster since he became Chief Content Officer last year.

McMahon was an executive in WWE for most of Charlotte's career before resigning earlier this year. A number of WWE performers have praised Stephanie for her contributions behind the scenes.

Charlotte's Hall of Fame resume includes 14 WWE singles world titles, two "NXT" titles, and one WWE Women's Tag Team Title.

