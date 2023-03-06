Christopher Daniels Calls Alternative Wrestling Options To WWE A 'Necessity'

WWE has had a chokehold on the professional wrestling business since the fall of WCW, but AEW's arrival in 2019 reignited the conversation about the importance of competition for the good of the industry. TNA, ROH, and AEW veteran Christopher Daniels weighed in on the subject during a recent interview with PWMania, calling it a "necessity" that WWE has another promotion pushing its boundaries.

"With my history coming up through the indies and doing as much as I did with ROH and TNA back in the day, I understand the necessity for an alternative to WWE," Daniels said. "I'm a fan of a lot of guys in the WWE. There's stuff I like, and stuff I don't. To give fans that option enriches their experience in professional wrestling as a whole." There have always been other promotions outside WWE, of course, despite the fact that Vince McMahon's company rose to the top by swallowing up its rivals — culminating when McMahon announced that he had bought WCW in 2001. But hardcore fans have more access to alternatives since the rise of streaming, which has kickstarted interest in what's available outside WWE.

"Now they can watch the wrestlers that they like, whether it's in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, or New Japan," said Daniels, who also spoke about the upcoming debut of ROH's new weekly show streaming on the Honor Club service. "Having those options enriches the experience of professional wrestling. Getting to pick your favorites and thinking about what if this guy could wrestle this guy, it's a lot of fun, especially if you're a real wrestling fan."