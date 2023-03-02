The Gunns Certain They'll Find A Way To Swim In The Deep End Of Revolution

The Gunns will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship for the first time at Revolution, in a four-way tag team match against The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and Orange Cassidy and Danhausen. This is the first time in AEW history that four teams will be vying for the tag titles on pay-per-view, which would seemingly put The Gunns at a major disadvantage due to them not even needing to be pinned to lose their gold.

The Gunns have taken umbrage with that fact, and Colten expressed his displeasure to "WrestleZone." "It's just typical of how we get treated in AEW. We're the best second-generation wrestlers, we're the fastest growing, like, and we just get thrown into the deep end constantly and it's just sink or swim and we always swim and we always come out on top. So, you can put 20 teams in there and it does not matter, we're going to win ... It's ridiculous, but at the same time, I don't care because we're going to win."

The Gunns have swam in AEW thus far, reaching the top of the mountain despite criticism and backlash they have faced online, which they addressed following their AEW World Tag Team Championship victory. Austin agreed with Colten's sentiments, stating, "The same mindset," he said. "Me and Colten have always been thrown in the deep end ... Every time we're thrown in the deep end, everybody wants us to fail. But, then we turn around and shove it right in their face when we succeed."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WrestleZone" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.