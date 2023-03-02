Wade Barrett Would Be Tempted To Return To The Ring For Match Against Theory In WWE

Wade Barrett might have some "Bad News" to deliver to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory if he doesn't watch himself. Talking to the Daily Star, the "WWE SmackDown" commentator said he might be tempted to come out of retirement one day if it meant the chance to square off with Theory. "That's the kind of person I would certainly be looking at if it was to be a youngster I'd step in the ring with," Barrett said, complimenting the rising star and saying, "he's got a huge future."

"He's doing a good job of being the antagonist on the show," Barrett added. "He has such brilliant athletic skills and that's counter-balanced by the fact he's such a deplorable character," Barrett said. "He's easy to hate." Barrett hasn't had a match since 2016, retiring as a five-time Intercontinental Champion after a seven-year run with WWE. The Englishman also retired with the moniker "King Barrett" for having won WWE's King of the Ring tournament in 2015. Barrett left WWE in 2016 but never wrestled again, making his return in 2020 as a color commentator on the developmental "WWE NXT" program. He's since moved up to become one of the primary voices of "SmackDown," alongside Michael Cole.

"I'd be surprised if I ever got to a point where I wanted to do it full time like a Sheamus or a Drew [McIntyre] is still doing it," he said. "But on a part-time basis or a spot match, if the storyline made sense, it's not something I'd rule out. In terms of my future within the industry, I 100% see it in commentary."