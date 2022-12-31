10 Moments That Solidified Wade Barrett's WWE Career

A staple member of the upper-midcard during the 2010s, Wade Barrett is not considered a legend-level superstar of his era, but his continued success inside and outside of the ring is impressive. Quickly thrust into a key position on the roster, Barrett was an effective foil for many of the biggest stars of his period. Throughout his career, Barrett had several pay-per-view main events and world championship opportunities. Although Barrett was never able to secure the world title, he had a successful career that is worthy of a proper exmaination.

Barrett's heel character was helpful in putting over many baby-faces during his time in the ring. His ability to get reactions from the crowd was clearly impressive, best shown during the Bad News Barrett portion of his career. Billed as a bare-knuckle battler from Manchester, England, Barrett was always a tough opponent and solid hand in the ring. Barrett's six-year long career as a in-ring competitor for the WWE did not last as long as others of his generation, but with his impact as a talented and multi-time midcard championship wrestler and know as a full-time commentator, Barrett has solidified himself as an important member of WWE history.