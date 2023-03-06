Ruby Soho Discusses The Difficulty Of Injury Recovery, Severity Of Recent Broken Nose

At AEW All Out in September, Ruby Soho teamed with Ortiz to take on the duo of Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara. Unfortunately during the match, Soho sustained a broken nose that kept her out of action until December. Soho recently spoke to Wrestle Joy and opened up about what all she dealt with mentally and physically while recovering.

"I've been injured a number of times throughout my career, as all of us are," Soho said, "And I think one of the things that we can all agree on in the industry is coming back from an injury is so much more mental than it is physical." She stated that physical injuries are grueling as they are, but there's a mental block that comes into play as the body's natural response is to protect them from enduring that pain again when competing.

"My nose breaking was probably one of the most painful injuries I've ever had," Soho added. "I've never screamed out of pain before, but as soon as you see my hands over my face, I'm guttural screaming because it's just the most overwhelming pain all throughout my face." She also realized through the recovery process that she's not a "young girl" anymore and understands she's not invincible as she continues getting older.

Since returning to action in December, Soho has formed an alliance with Willow Nightingale. She's also found herself in the middle of a rivalry involving Saraya and Jamie Hayter, which led to the three of them competing in a three-way AEW Women's World Championship match at Revolution.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestle Joy with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.