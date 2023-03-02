Britt Baker Happy To Take A Step Back & Support AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter

Britt Baker is well aware of her popularity among AEW fans, but also knows that her friend Jamie Hayter shares nearly the same affection. The New York Post did a feature piece on the D.M.D. and she was asked about becoming a bona fide babyface again.

"That is more so just listening to the crowd," Baker said. "Jamie's been getting nuclear reactions for a while now. I think almost my entire title reign I felt like I was getting cheered. It was time," she continued. "You feel it. You try to fight it as much as you can even though you probably shouldn't. There comes a point where it's just time."

What helped to propel a full-on face turn was the chemistry that Baker and Hayter share. "If the roles were reversed, Jamie was always helping me," Baker said. "I had the belt and I was the center of attention. Once the role is reversed, why would I not be there for her right now, too?"

Baker is all too familiar with being the primary pillar of the women's division, but she is more than happy to take a back seat.

"It's time for Jamie to have the spotlight and the title and for Jamie to have the big push. I want to be right there in her corner for all of this, too," she added, as Hayter will be facing Saraya and Ruby Suho this Sunday at AEW Revolution.

Baker went on to say that right now she is currently in the best role for herself as Hayter holds the gold. She's willing to be a team player to help build the AEW brand.

"Right now, this is where I'm supposed to be," she said.