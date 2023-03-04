Jeff Jarrett Refuses To Reveal Details Of Backstage Work He's Doing For AEW

Jeff Jarrett is refusing to elaborate on the details of his vague new backstage position with AEW.

Speaking with French entertainment site CatchNewz, the longtime pro wrestling star and promoter skirted around a question about what he does behind the scenes for AEW and maintained his job is a "private" matter.

Jarrett, 55, made his shocking debut on AEW "Dynamite" last November and owner Tony Khan announced shortly after that the two-time hall of famer would also serve as the company's "Director of Business Development." What that is, however, is still unclear.

"AEW is a privately held company and what I do is I develop business," Jarrett told CatchNewz. "And I think when the world needs to know something we've developed, we'll let it out. But respectfully and candidly, but diplomatically, we'll tell you when we're ready to tell you."

Last year, Khan celebrated Jarrett's arrival and told Sports Illustrated that the Impact Wrestling and Global Force Wrestling founder "has such extensive experience as a third-generation businessman in pro wrestling," referencing his late father Jerry Jarrett and his grandfather Eddie Marlin, both of whom were famous wrestling promoters.

"He's got tremendous experience in a number of fields, including live event promotions and international distribution," Khan said. "His insight and knowledge are very valuable, and I'm excited to have Jeff join our great team."

Jarrett started Impact with his father Jerry in the early 2000s, drawing major stars like Ric Flair, Sting, and AJ Styles while bringing the promotion to television on several networks over the years. He later went on to found the GFW promotion in 2014, which merged with Impact three years later.