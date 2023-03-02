Submission Specialist Timothy Thatcher Inks Rematch With Josh Barnett For Bloodsport

A big rematch is now set for this year's Bloodsport 9 during WrestleMania week. Yesterday afternoon, promoter Josh Barnett declared that he'd be stepping back onto the mat with dangerous submission specialist Timothy Thatcher on the March 30 card.

"A rematch between two disciples of Catch Wrestling. Between a trainer and a student. Two indomitable spirits with a burning drive for victory," he tweeted.

[https://twitter.com/JoshLBarnett/status/1630995023742521345]

The first encounter between them took place back in December 2017 at TID The Season in Buffalo, New York. Barnett walked away with the victory that night. But the rules at Bloodsport are much different than your traditional wrestling match. All matches must end via knockout or submission — a perfect match for the styles of both Barnett and Thatcher.

Each has his fair share of Bloodsport experience as well. Barnett holds a record of 4-0-1 in the history of the event to go along with his 34-8 MMA record. That includes going 12-3 in UFC and having the distinction of being the company's youngest Heavyweight Champion. Barnett is also a veteran of PRIDE, where he registered five wins over nine fights.

Thatcher, on the other hand, hasn't been quite as successful at Bloodsport as his opponent, going only 1-3 over the years. However, that doesn't mean his skills should be taken lightly. Thatcher cut his teeth in EVOLVE, where he wrestled between 2014 and 2019. During his run there, he would go on to become the longest-reigning World Champion in the promotion's history, holding the title for 596 days. He would then go on to "WWE NXT" for a couple of years where he was a veteran of two Fight Pit matches, winning both. Since last year, Thatcher has taken up shop in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH and was recently brought into AEW by MJF in an attempt to stop Bryan Danielson from becoming No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship.

"Thatcher has grown stronger since the first match with many battles abroad as well. Has it been enough? Let's find out," Barnett's tweet concluded. We'll know soon enough at the end of March.