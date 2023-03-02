Adam Cole's Journey Back To The Ring Will Be Featured On AEW All Access

Adam Cole may not be on the card for AEW Revolution, but the star will be ready to cause another "boom" in the company not long after the event. Recently, 2022 Owen Hart Cup Winner Cole announced that he'll be returning to the ring on March 8, and also unveiled AEW's new reality series, "AEW All Access," which will premiere immediately following that night's "AEW Dynamite" broadcast.

On Thursday's media call with Tony Khan prior to Revolution, the AEW boss made clear that Cole's return to the ring will have synergy with "AEW All Access"' debut, as the premiere episode will look at Cole's long-awaited comeback after the very scary concussion he suffered during last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Khan shared his excitement for making Cole a primary focus for AEW once again, and noted that fans will get to see a behind the curtain look at the star's struggle with injury as well as the support he received from his girlfriend and fellow AEW star, Dr. Britt Baker.

It was in mid-January when Cole made a surprise appearance in front of a live crowd in Los Angeles, initially putting his wrestling future in question. Thankfully, Cole's reveal had a happy ending, as he let the fans know that he made a full recovery from the concussion and was now cleared to wrestle. Ever since debuting in AEW, Cole has been positioned as a heel, but his feel-good return to the ring has immediately put him in the spotlight as one of the company's new top babyfaces.