Billy Corgan Announces Approximate Date And Location Of Next NWA PPV

The Chicago suburbs have a long history with professional wrestling, with Ring of Honor presenting many of its events in Chicago Ridge, WWE presenting all of its Chicagoland pay-per-views in Rosemont, and AEW establishing Hoffman Estates as a home base during its formative years. Now the NWA is coming to the Chicago suburbs.

NWA President Billy Corgan announced on "Busted Open Radio" that the next NWA PPV will be NWA 312 in Highland Park, Illinois. 312 refers to the historic area code for neighboring Chicago, now shared with 773. Corgan said that the venue will be just a block away from where a mass shooting took place on July 4, 2022, and that the intention of the PPV will be to reclaim the space and the city of Highland Park "and bring happy times, good vibes back in."

The PPV will take place on April 7 and will feature the crowning of the inaugural NWA Women's Television Champion. Also, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus defends against Championship Series winner Chris Adonis. In addition, NWA World Women's Champion Kamille defends against women's Championship Series winner La Rosa Negra, and NWA National Champion Cyon will defend his title against EC3. There will be a television taping the following day, April 8.

The NWA is coming fresh off of its Nuff Said PPV, which saw Tyrus successfully defend his title against Matt Cardona. The NWA will also participate in the upcoming The World Is A Vampire Festival, headlined by Corgan's band The Smashing Pumpkins, and co-promoted with Mexico's AAA promotion. The festival takes place on March 4 in Mexico City.