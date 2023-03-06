Heath Really Wants To Wrestle The Rock N' Roll Express' Ricky Morton

Impact Wrestling star Heath is keen to face off against a WWE Hall of Famer sometime in the future. The former WWE star was a recent guest on the "Wrestling Shoot Interviews" show where he revealed that he's interested in having a match with one-half of the Rock 'n' Roll Express, Ricky Morton.

"I can say now that I've been trying to get in the ring with Ricky Morton and he's been dodging me two different times now," said Heath. "Ricky, what's up with you? Yeah, I'm calling you out. I remember watching Ricky and studying Ricky when I was in developmental in Deep South. I would watch Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Ricky Morton and I'd just be watching how they would move, how they would register things, and how they would sell. I studied him."

Heath could possibly have that match, considering Morton has not retired from in-ring action. Morton is currently wrestling in the NWA and has been tagging with his son Kerry Morton, who is currently the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. His most recent NWA match was on the February 12 taping of "NWA Powerrr," where he and Kerry lost to La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf).

Heath, on the other hand, is back tag teaming with former WWE star Rhino. The two defeated Decay's Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve last week on "Impact Wrestling: Before The Impact" show. Last year, Heath and Rhino held the Impact Tag Team titles from October to December. The current champions are Bullet Club's Chris Bey and Ace Austin.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Shoot Interviews" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.