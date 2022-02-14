In an appearance on Talk ‘n Shop, wrestling legend Ricky Morton talked about his son, fellow wrestler Kerry Morton. Comparing his son to New Japan wrestler Chase Owens, Ricky Morton revealed that he is looking to transition into helping his son continue to break into the wrestling business following this year.

“After this year is over, I want to concentrate on my son,” Morton said. “He’s got two more years of college. He’s got to get a head-on this business, and I’m not doing it because he is my son. There’s certain things you can see in somebody. I see this in Chase Owens. When I met Chase, Chase was 15 years old, but I had seen something in him. Hard to explain. But I see the same thing in my boy and it’s not about getting over, it’s just about our business.”

One of the things Ricky Morton is best known for in wrestling is his blonde mullet, which he has had since the 1980’s. When asked if was ever planning on cutting it, Morton responded with a simple no, before telling a story of his wife’s reaction when he told her he was considering getting a haircut.

“No,” Morton said. “You know I told my wife at one point, I said, ‘you know, I’m thinking about getting my hair cut.’ She said, ‘I’m thinking about putting my foot up your a–.’ ‘Okay.’ I do a good job at the cover-up, you know what I’m saying?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk ‘n Shop and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]