Game Changer Wrestling announced Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton for GCW: Say You Will.

The event is scheduled for January 15 at the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Other matches on the card include Allie Katch vs. Kylie Rae, PCO vs. AJ Gray, Bandido vs. Blake Christian, GCW World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley), and ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. 2 Cold Scorpio.

As noted, on January 14, Matt Cardona is set to face Rhino at GCW: Most Notorious in Detroit Michigan.

Both GCW matches will be available to stream live on FITE.

Below is the promotion’s announcement:

