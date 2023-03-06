Christopher Daniels Mulls Over The Progress Of Bryan Danielson He's Witnessed Over The Years

Christopher Daniels has reflected on his long-time friend Bryan Danielson's climb to the top of professional wrestling ahead of AEW Revolution.

In a new interview with "PWMania," Daniels said Danielson is "a ring general in every sense of the word," teeing up with AEW World Champion MJF in the Revolution main event.

"He knows what he's doing from the minute he steps into the ring, to the final bell," Daniels said. "His mind is moving and he's in control. He's a chess player and thinking moves ahead constantly. It's just amazing how intricate his mind works in terms of professional wrestling."

Daniels and Danielson have known each other since 2001, PWMania noted, and the two wrestlers came up together in ROH's heyday throughout the 2000s. Danielson went on to join WWE, capturing five world titles during his tenure with the promotion. In total, Danielson has eight world titles to his name and is looking to add a ninth in Sunday's 60-minute Iron Man match against MJF.

"He's one of the few guys I had to wrestle with where I feel like I didn't have to do anything in terms of input," Daniels said. "I remember being in the ring with him, and we were just wrestling and he had a plan of how he wanted the match to go. I realized then he didn't need me to pitch in."

Daniels, who got dragged into the middle of Danielson's feud with MJF by the world champion, said Danielson's success is "the great results of all his hard work" throughout his career. "It's been a cool ride to see how he stood the same humble guy that he still is," he added.