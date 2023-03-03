WWE SmackDown Preview (3/3): Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes Set To Appear, Liv Morgan Vs. Rhea Ripley, More

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to "WWE SmackDown" tonight in Washington, DC. The champion heads to the nation's capital while The Bloodline is still in turmoil following Sami Zayn's double-cross at the Royal Rumble. "The Tribal Chief" wanted Jimmy Uso to resolve the Jey Uso issue, as he has seemingly become torn between the former "Honorary Uce" and his family. Jimmy has so far been unsuccessful with his attempts, so "The Head of the Table" may now have to take matters into his own hands. Additionally, 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will be in the house ahead of his title clash with Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It will be the first time the pair have crossed paths since "The American Nightmare's" Rumble triumph.

Former friends and tag team partners Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will collide in the ring this evening. Both stars entered the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match as entrants #1 and #2, respectively, but it was The Judgment Day member who went all the way to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39 by lastly eliminating Morgan. Last week, during a WWE Digital Exclusive, the 2022 women's Money in the Bank briefcase winner explained that every time that Rumble disappointment crosses her mind, she can only think about Ripley. Meanwhile, it's likely current "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be keeping a close eye on the action ahead of her title clash with Ripley in Los Angeles next month.

Seven nights ago, Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya in one-on-one action. However, after that match, the "Queen of Spades" and Ronda Rousey attacked the veteran superstar, which brought out Tegan Nox to make the save. As a result, Rousey and Baszler will take on Natalya and Nox tonight in a tag team bout.