Eric Bischoff Understands Some WWE Stars Being Upset About Smaller WrestleMania Card

Rumors have circulated online suggesting some WWE talent are unhappy with the idea that Triple H may be putting together a smaller two-night WrestleMania card than what has been put on in recent years by the previous regime. As of this writing, only four matches have been formally announced while several others are still taking shape throughout their weekly shows.

During a recent episode of "Strictly Business," Eric Bischoff addressed the topic and said he can understand where they're coming from. "I understand that. I mean, I've never been in that position, so I don't have first-hand experience obviously, but it's not hard to figure out how that would be disappointing," Bischoff said. He then compared a WWE superstar striving to be on WrestleMania to being a high school football player waking up and deciding they want to play in the NFL, noting that the odds are "probably about the same."

"It's a big, big commitment, and the odds of reaching that level where you can even potentially be involved with WrestleMania is such a rare thing that I can understand as time has gone on now, and I'm guessing a large part of that roster, as long as they've been associated with WWE, WrestleMania has been a two-day event [with] long formats and tons of matches," Bischoff stated. "I can understand how that would be disappointing, but that's one of those things where you gotta learn to live with that."

In the spirit of staying positive, Bischoff suggested talent that will be left off of WrestleMania should redefine their goals and "be so good" to prevent being left on "the chopping block" again next year.

