Eddie Edwards Inks New Contract With Impact Wrestling

Eddie Edwards's tenure in Impact Wrestling continues. Per PWInsider, the former two-time Impact World Champion has extended his stay with the company, recently agreeing to a new deal with the promotion.

The terms and length of his new contract are unknown at this time, but Edwards said he was elated to re-sign after establishing a solid relationship with the company over the span of his nine years in its ranks. Edwards commented that Impact's open-door policy and general positive treatment toward him also swayed him to stay. His wife Alisha is also signed to Impact's roster. "We want to be in Impact Wrestling. We want to stay in Impact Wrestling forever. That is my goal," he told PWInsider when reached for comment.

Despite some internal leadership changes over time, Edwards asserted that Impact has always treated him with respect. Especially right now, he feels appreciated and comfortable with his position. Edwards later admitted, though, that one fear has always lingered in the back of his mind throughout his career. "Nobody wants to work in a place where you're overlooked or you're taken for granted. That has been a thought of mine, because I do like to make it known that I love working for Impact Wrestling, and I don't want to go anywhere," he explained. Luckily, Edwards said he never experienced that doubt in Impact.

Since the disintegration of Honor No More last October, Edwards has largely returned to the singles scene in Impact. Most recently, he suffered a loss to Heath in a No Surrender qualifying match, where the winner would advance to a No. 1 contender's Fatal Four-way at the corresponding pay-per-view. Steve Maclin went on to win at No Surrender, securing a future Impact World Championship match against Josh Alexander.