Bryan Danielson Wants To Give MJF The Same Confidence He Was Given By William Regal

Bryan Danielson is gearing up for a big match at AEW Revolution, and he wants to give AEW World Champion MJF every opportunity possible to prove his worth inside the ring. Danielson and MJF will collide in a 60-minute Iron Man match this Sunday, and Danielson hopes to instill the same confidence in his opponent that William Regal once gave him. MJF is known for his gift of gab, and while he has shown off his wrestling abilities in some highly praised matches, such as his encounter with Darby Allin at Full Gear 2021, the AEW World Champion simply isn't booked in enough matches to convince fans that he isn't all talk. Ahead of Revolution, Danielson told Sports Illustrated that he plans to do something for MJF that Regal did for him.

"The issue isn't being great at wrestling," Danielson said. 'It's being confident at wrestling. That's what William Regal did for me. I met him when I was 19 years old. He got brought up to TV; then he came back to developmental and wanted to wrestle me. The finish of the match was him winning, but he changed the finish out there to me winning."

Danielson said that Regal helped him become a better wrestler with how he'd talk to him during matches. He feels the confidence that Regal gave him was key to helping him grow into a household name in professional wrestling. He hopes that by the end of Revolution, he'll have done the same thing for MJF.