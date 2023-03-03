GUNTHER Dismisses Notion That WWE's Imperium Gimmick Has Anything Do To With Fascism

The discourse surrounding whether or not GUNTHER and the Imperium gimmick present as, at least, broadly fascistic was reignited last week when GUNTHER's overall rating in the "WWE 2K23" video game was announced as 88. That number is commonly used as a white supremacist dog whistle for "heil Hitler." It was quickly changed after GUNTHER protested, albeit on the grounds that he deserved a higher rating.

This latest incident returned the discourse to where it was when it seemed that WWE initially named GUNTHER after Nazi submarine commander Gunther Stark. Perhaps in light of this, when GUNTHER appeared on The Ringer's "Cheap Heat" podcast that dropped Friday, host Peter Rosenberg asked the WWE Intercontinental Champion how he felt about the associated stigma as an Austrian who was based out of Germany until recently.

"Obviously, like you mention it, that's the history of the two countries," GUNTHER replied "That's something we can never change. We have to live with it. But obviously, that's something that got thrown at us before and still gets thrown at us. We don't really acknowledge it because it's so far away from what the truth is, and often, I also blame it on people ... see[ing] the first, obvious thing and jump[ing] on it. It doesn't represent the culture in our countries, either. Austria and Germany have made huge efforts to be hard on themselves when it comes to their history and keep themselves in check."