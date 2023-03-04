Liv Morgan Meets Fan Seen Crying After Her Loss On WWE SmackDown

This week's "WWE SmackDown" served as a reminder that Liv Morgan is one of the most beloved superstars in WWE.

Fans watching the live broadcast must have noticed that cameras caught a young girl crying in the crowd following Morgan's loss to Rhea Ripley. The emotional moment even triggered a reaction from Ripley, who blew a kiss at the dejected fan, generating heat for herself as a heel character. Furthermore, Ripley has since changed her Twitter profile photo to mock Morgan's young fan.

Later in the night, Morgan met her diehard fan, Julie, in the backstage area. After a warm embrace, Morgan asked Julie to grow up quickly so they could become tag team partners. Incidentally, it was Julie's 10th birthday Friday.

"In eight more years you can be my tag team partner," Morgan told the fan. "I'm going to wait for you, okay? I'm going to make sure I still wrestle, so we can become new tag team champions in eight years!"

Future Tag Team champions 🔥 (This is why liv morgan is the best and always will be 🫶)@YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/ST3NwIE5xL — Jake (@Liv_flawless) March 4, 2023

This isn't the first instance of Morgan making members of the WWE Universe cry on live television. In December 2021, cameras caught a young girl looking devastated in the aftermath of Morgan's loss to Becky Lynch, to the point where the fan was dubbed "Angry Liv Girl" as a spin-off to the popular "Angry Miz Girl." Eventually, Morgan reached out to "Angry Liv Girl" via a DM on social media.

As of this writing, Morgan is not scheduled to wrestle at WrestleMania 39. At recent WWE live events, Morgan has been involved in matches for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, wrestling the titleholder Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark in a series of four-way bouts. It remains to be seen if Morgan is inserted into a new storyline with WrestleMania less than a month away.