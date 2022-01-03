WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently caught up with SHAK Wrestling, where she talked about the famous Angry Liv girl. She had been trying to find out who she is, and the Raw roster member has revealed she has located her. Morgan also admitted she wants the girl at Day 1 this weekend.

“I have found Angry Liv girl. She’s awesome,” Liv added. “I have been waiting to reach out but I found her, I am going to send her a little DM. I would love Angry Liv girl and Angry Becky girl, I would love them both to be there. They both have been stars during this feud and I would love them both to be there.”

Liv Morgan recently got the chance to headline Monday Night Raw against Becky Lynch. This was on the anniversary of when Trish Stratus and Lita had the same opportunity. Morgan stated she brought in the dive as a tribute.

“Oh, 100%. You know that day was the 17th anniversary of the infamous Trish vs. Lita, the first-ever women’s main event match for the Women’s Championship? So it felt so weird to me, it felt like it was meant to be,” she said. “Everything felt so aligned. Becky has red hair, I have blonde hair.

“We have this match, 17 years to the date,” Liv said. “And we were the main event which we didn’t know until later in the day. Because, we weren’t in the main event and then we got switched to the main event, which was just so amazing. As soon as I realized, I was like, I am doing a dive.”

Liv Morgan then went on to talk about the connection that she has with the WWE Universe. The current number one contender admitted that they have a natural bond. She feels like they have great chemistry and that their support is humbling.

“It’s been so awesome and something that has just happened really organically, which is why I love it even more. I just feel I have such a natural chemistry and relationship to the WWE Universe and to my fans. I don’t want to say it has been surprising,” she said. “I don’t go out there and expect anything, I never know what’s going to happen, I never know how people are going to react. But to go out there and just have the support, and to feel them, and to see them, and to hear them. It’s humbling, I am just really grateful to them, and I don’t I would be in this position right now if it weren’t for the fans.”

