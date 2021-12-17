Liv Morgan took on Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship on December 6, 2021, in the main event of Raw. Morgan came up short after Lynch used a roll-up and held onto the ropes to cheat and retain her title. Due to Morgan losing, a fan of hers was very upset in the crowd and is now known as ‘Angry Liv Girl,’ a take on ‘Angry Miz Girl,’ from the November 22, 2010 edition of Monday Night Raw.

During an interview with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan discussed ‘Angry Liv Girl,’ and how she hopes to make up for disappointing her.

“I’m so sad. I love Liv Girl. I really would like, I would love to have her family and her be at Day 1. I would love that. I would love to cheer her up and I would love to win for her. I hate that I, I hate that I feel like I disappointed her and made her upset. So I’d love to just do this for her, I’d love to win this for her,” Morgan explained. “And now there’s this ‘Angry Becky Girl.’”

During a promo Liv Morgan cut on Monday Night Raw on December 13, 2021, there was a young fan in the crowd shouting at Morgan and making faces at her. Morgan discussed dealing with the fan who is now known as ‘Angry Becks Girl.’

“I did, I did. Oh no, oh yeah, the crowd was rowdy that night. They were rowdy Monday. And the whole time I was talking she’s like, ‘you suck Liv, I love Becky,’ and I’m just, I’m just like, ‘oh my gosh this little girl, she doesn’t like me. She’s so mad at me right now.’ I was just standing next to her, it was funny, I heard her the entire time. I didn’t know she stuck her tongue out at me though till afterward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ProSieben MAXX with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.