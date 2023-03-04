Uncle Howdy Escapes Bobby Lashley Beatdown On WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley, admittedly "tired of Bray Wyatt's kid games," visited this week's "WWE SmackDown" to confront the former Universal Champion.

"Bray Wyatt keeps asking me to run," Lashley began in his promo. "But I don't run from anyone. Since that didn't work, he starts playing his little kid games — 'I'm the muscle man dance.' I thought that was a bit comical, but it looks like a sign of weakness. And where I come from, if you have a problem with somebody, you talk to them face-to-face.

"Bray Wyatt, if you're man enough, I'm here."

At this point, Uncle Howdy's theme music and TitanTron visuals started playing, giving Uncle Howdy the chance to blindside Lashley from behind. However, the ambush didn't work in Wyatt's favor, as Lashley fought back and slammed Uncle Howdy to the mat.

"This trap has backfired for Uncle Howdy," Wade Barrett said on commentary.

Just as Lashley went for a spear, the lights went out and Wyatt's accomplice escaped the ring. A furious Lashley was left standing alone in the ring as the segment drew to an end.

Wyatt vs. Lashley is widely expected to take place at WrestleMania 39. The match will mark Wyatt's return to the mighty WrestleMania stage for the first time since The Fiend's infamous loss to Randy Orton two years ago. Over the past few weeks, Wyatt's vignettes/promos have teased the possible return of The Fiend, a persona that Wyatt himself suggested "died that day in Tampa" in a recent interview.