Britt Baker Discusses The Pressures Of Being Champion: More Than Having Matches

Despite feeling like she may have received the opportunity a little too soon, Britt Baker racked up nearly 300 days as the AEW Women's World Champion. After defeating Hikaru Shida for the title at AEW Double or Nothing in 2021, Baker took control of the company's women's division.

During her reign as champion, Baker established herself as the undeniable face of the division, earning the honor of defending her title in the main event of two episodes of "AEW Dynamite." Baker recently admitted that she experienced some stress in "carrying the weight of an entire division."

Since she's taken a step back from the spotlight to support her friend and current AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, Baker was asked if she missed being a champion.

"There's things I miss and things I don't," she told "Barstool Rasslin'." Baker described the role of being a champion as an "awesome responsibility" and an "honor," but at the same time, it's also "really hard."

"It's a lot of pressure and it's so much more than what you guys see on TV," Baker explained. "It's so much more than just walking out with the belt and having these great matches.

"It's carrying yourself backstage as a leader. It's doing these media interviews to promote the product, promote yourself, to talk about the belt and how much that means. It's just being out anywhere you can be and trying to get more eyes on All Elite Wrestling."

Baker believes that being a champion is a full-time job, and the best ones "go above and beyond" to draw viewers to the product.

