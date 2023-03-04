WWE Raw Superstar Dana Brooke Open To Boxing In The Future

WWE "Raw" Superstar Dana Brooke is looking to add boxing to her resume someday down the line. The 34-year-old recently spoke with Fightful Select, where she revealed that boxing is on her "bucket list." She told Fightful that she tries to incorporate it into her training each week and has "considered taking a boxing fight soon." She has been already doing a lot of jiu-jitsu training.

Brooke also spoke with Fightful Select about the defunct WWE 24/7 Champion and noted how she was "brokenhearted" about WWE getting rid of the company. While the title was still around, Brooke held it over ten times — her first reign was in November 2021. She told Fightful that she had "made a lot of pitches for the 24/7 Title" that never happened. One of those pitches, she revealed had been to make the "24/7 Title become the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship."

The 24/7 Title is the only one that Brooke has held so far in her career. Brooke has been with WWE since 2013 when she started with "WWE NXT." She made her main roster debut on "SmackDown" in 2016.

Lately, Brooke has been wrestling on "WWE Main Event," which her last match was on February 20 episode, where she and Tamina lost to Candie LeRae and Michin. Brooke's last match on "Raw," was on the November 14, 2022, episode, where she was defeated by IYO SKY. Brooke also was one of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble participants and she was the second person to get eliminated, B-Fab was the first.