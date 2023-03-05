Sami Zayn Vs. Jimmy Uso Announced For 3/6 WWE Raw

WWE announced on Saturday that the former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn will be facing Jimmy Uso on the March 6 edition of "WWE Raw." The upcoming show will be taking place at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

After this past Friday's episode of "SmackDown," Zayn issued a challenge to Jimmy on "The SmackDown LowDown" for a match on "Raw." The challenge happened after Jimmy interfered in the main event match between Zayn and Solo Sikoa. His interference helped Sikoa defeat Zayn, though the two weren't successful in trying to attack Zayn after the match due to distractions and Zayn escaping.

While Jimmy has a match to worry about on Monday, next Friday he needs to worry about the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted, on the March 3 episode of "SmackDown," Reigns said in a backstage segment that if Jey is not back in the Bloodline stable in one week, he wasn't going to blame Zayn, but he was going to blame Jimmy.

Other matches set for next Monday's episode include Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano, and a non-title match between "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Carmella.

John Cena is also set to return to the WWE, which it's interesting to note that the last match he wrestled on television was on the New Year's Eve edition of "SmackDown" and Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Logan Paul will be meeting face to face. Rollins and Paul's feud started at the 2023 Royal Rumble because Paul eliminated Rollins in the Men's Royal Rumble match.