Roman Reigns Issues Jey Uso Ultimatum On WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso walked away from his family during the final moments of the Royal Rumble premium live event in January.

Since then, Jey has barely uttered a word and continues to walk alone, be it playing spectator from the crowd during a heated showdown between Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn, or sticking to his guns and refusing to strike Zayn despite the orders of Roman Reigns. On this week's "WWE SmackDown," Jey was once again absent from The Bloodline's various backstage segments, drawing the ire of Reigns, who admitted that his patience was being put to the test by Jey's prolonged absence. Reigns made it clear that if Jimmy fails to talk sense to Jey, he'd face the unfortunate consequences of his twin brother's actions.

"If Jey's not back in the Bloodline in one week, I'm not gonna blame Sami," Reigns told Paul Heyman in a backstage segment. "I'm gonna blame Jimmy."

Reigns' ominous words triggered a reaction of shock Heyman, who previously warned Jimmy that he'd ask Solo Sikoa "to take care of the Jey problem" if Jimmy fails to do so.

Later in the night, the cracks within The Bloodline were once again visible following Sikoa's victory over Zayn. After the match, Solo placed a chair around Zayn's head, as he prepared to take out the former Honorary Uce with his vicious running hip attack. However, Jimmy made a timely save, suggesting that he'd like the honor of taking out Zayn. The distraction allowed Zayn to flip the chair back onto Sikoa, strike Jimmy with the Helluva Kick, and escape the ring. Thereafter, an irate Jimmy and Solo stood in the ring as Zayn jumped the barricade and left the arena.

The show went off the air with a displeased Reigns looking on from his locker room.