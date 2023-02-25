Jey Uso Plays Spectator During Sami Zayn - Jimmy Uso Brawl On WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso's loyalty was once again called into question on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," as one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions refused to get involved in a brawl between his brother, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn.

Prior to the brawl, Zayn and Jimmy had an emotional exchange in the ring, with Zayn imploring Jimmy to "save yourself" from "the sinking ship" i.e. The Bloodline before it's too late. A fired-up Zayn would also accuse Roman Reigns of "manipulating" his own cousins just to remain the top champion in the WWE for nearly three years.

"Family does not manipulate you the way Roman Reigns did to me, and the way he has done to your twin. That's what he did to you for years," Zayn told Jimmy.

At this point, Jey appeared in the nosebleeds section of the arena, even as Zayn continued pouring his heart out to Jimmy.

"The Bloodline is not about Roman Reigns," Zayn stressed. "I am going to make sure The Bloodline comes crumbling down — but there's a way out for you. Just like I told Jey, there's a way out for you. You don't have to go down with the ship. I'm looking into your eyes and I know you know that's the truth."

At this point, Zayn and Jimmy looked toward Jey, who started walking down the flight of stairs in the arena. Jimmy took the opportunity to nail Zayn with a cheap shot. Just as Jimmy urged Jey to join him in the ring, Zayn struck Jey with his signature Helluva Kick. Jey and Zayn continued to stare at one another until Solo Sikoa hit the ring, forcing Zayn to retreat.

Earlier in the night, Paul Heyman urged Jimmy to "handle the Jey situation" or else he will. With Reigns set to appear on next week's "SmackDown," it remains to be seen if Jey continues to defy The Bloodline. As noted earlier, Reigns and Sikoa are scheduled to wrestle Zayn and Kevin Owens at a WWE house in Toronto next weekend. It's possible the events of next week's "SmackDown" sets up the match.