Jake Roberts Eulogizes The Wrestling Of His Era, Says It Will Never Go Back

Pro wrestling has gone through countless changes over the years both in and out of the ring. And one person who has particularly taken notice and mourned these changes is Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

During an appearance on "The Undisputed Podcast," the WWE Hall of Famer told host Bobby Fish that "no one could've predicted" back in the days when he was breaking into the business that pro wrestling would end up the way it is today. He attributed the death of kayfabe to Vince McMahon, yet also admitted that "most of the fans already knew anyway." Roberts even said that it was an inevitability due to the evolving technology like the internet and cell phones, so "you can't hide s***."

The cerebral villain continued by saying, "the business today is better, the numbers say it's better, [but] it's not my flavor." He would say that there aren't many competitors around today that possess the same psychology or timing as the legends of the past. Instead, Roberts and Fish discussed how most people will plan out every aspect of a match beforehand these days and leave little room for more organic improvisations and flourishes.

"It will never go back to what it was," said the legend. "Because you don't have the talent to have those types of matches." He did single out Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson as examples of those who could work the way he prefers, but "they're not in the position to do it because they have to perform at a certain level [for television] or they won't be there anymore."

In the end, Roberts does think that the stars of the day will revert to the old ways to a degree, but not to the full extent he'd like.