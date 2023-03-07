Bully Ray States The Importance Of A Tag Team Finish: 'Needs To Be Recognizable'

If there's anybody who knows tag team wrestling inside and out, it's Bully Ray. The WWE Hall of Famer has wrestled in every major company over the past 30 years, winning 23 Tag Team Championships with his partner D'Von as a member of The Dudley Boys, also known as Team 3D. From their initial pairing in the wild world of ECW to their last hurrah together in WWE, the Brothers Ray and D'Von are the most successful tag team of all time. Bully Ray had the chance to speak about the subject that he's so passionate about on the podcast "Insight with Chris Van Vliet".

Bully Ray spoke about the most important aspect of a tag team to him, saying, "A tag team finish is, to me, the number one most important thing a tag team should have. Other than, you know, chemistry and continuity." He mentioned that it didn't matter if it was a sequence of moves like the Hardy Boys' Twist Of Fate into the Swanton Bomb or Power and Glory's PowerPlex; all that mattered was that it was memorable and easily recognizable. Despite mentioning the aforementioned tag finishers, Bully Ray considers himself a "traditionalist," preferring a classic style of tag team maneuvers. He cited FTR's Shatter Machine, the Legion of Doom's Doomsday Device, and his own Dudley Death Drop (3D), which is now used by the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history, The Usos.

Bully Ray and Van Vliet also joked about the controversially named tag team finisher of the Young Bucks, the Meltzer Driver. He joked, "I would never name a finishing move after a [freaking] dirt sheet guy."