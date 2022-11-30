The Usos Reach Another Milestone As WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Today is a good day to feel a little Ucey for The Bloodline as Jimmy and Jey have achieved another milestone landmark in their current run as they have hit 500 days as "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Champions. While they have since managed to claim the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships as well, it is with the blue brand's titles that they have been making history.

The Usos won the titles back at the 2021 Money in the Bank event where they defeated the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The brothers haven't looked back since then, defeating all challengers that have come their way from Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs to The Street Profits, and they then added the "Raw" titles on the May 20 episode of "SmackDown" by defeating RK-Bro to becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since that point.

The Usos broke the record set by The New Day to become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history on November 14, which they solidified by defeating their long-term rivals Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Their impressive run goes alongside the domination that Roman Reigns is having right now as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with The Bloodline coming together at Survivor Series: WarGames last weekend by winning as a unit to continue their strong period.

While it is unknown who the Tribal Chief will be defending his gold against next, that isn't the case for The Usos. Their next title match will take place on the December 5 episode of "Raw" when they face Matt Riddle and Elias.