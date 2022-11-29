The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced

After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode.

Riddle and Elias picked up a victory last week in their first match together against Alpha Academy, with the two seemingly disparate stars surprisingly on the same page. Prior to teaming up, both Riddle and Elias were engaged in a short feud with Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy, but now it seems the two have moved on to a new storyline after their definitive win.

The Usos had previously been engaged in a feud with the Brawling Brutes in the lead-up to WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The premium live event, which took place this past Saturday, saw the entire Bloodline step into the cage with the Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. Thanks to some timely (and legal) referee interference from Sami Zayn, the Bloodline was able to walk away with the victory. Afterward, Jey Uso seemingly buried the hatchet with fellow Bloodline member Zayn, setting up the next leg of the group's long-running storyline.

Prior to that event, The Usos successfully defended their titles against The New Day on the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Three days later, Jimmy and Jey surpassed New Day's title reign of 483 days to become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history. The Usos' reign is currently at 499 days.