MJF Teasing AEW Exit To Unnamed WWE Talent

AEW World Champion MJF has teased "the bidding war of 2024" during his appearances on AEW television, and it seems there may be some truth to that. The 26-year-old reportedly signed a five-year deal with AEW in 2019. Although he's still under contract for the remainder of this year, WWE does have interest in signing him.

Fightful Select reports that one anonymous WWE talent outright admitted that MJF said, "I'm looking forward to being there in 2024," before cautioning that they take what he says with a grain of salt. Another WWE source stated that they "obviously" would be interested in MJF if and when he becomes available, although they are unsure of when exactly his contract is up. No one has been able to confirm if MJF signed a contract extension in 2022, and if so, for how long. Regardless, "the Salt of the Earth" continues to tell anyone who asks that his current deal is up at the start of the new year.

MJF has been a fixture of AEW since the beginning, having won a match on the first episode of "Dynamite" before becoming the inaugural winner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring in 2019. At All Out 2020, he headlined his first pay-per-view by challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World title. Despite coming up short, he went on to have lengthy feuds with Chris Jericho and CM Punk. At All Out 2022, MJF returned from a hiatus to win a Casino Ladder match before cashing in his title shot in the main event of Full Gear, where he defeated Moxley to win his first world title.