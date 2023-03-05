AEW's Britt Baker & Adam Cole Celebrate Their 6-Year Anniversary On Twitter

The wrestling world has seen plenty of power couples throughout the years, and AEW's Britt Baker and Adam Cole are among them. This weekend, the pair took to social media and celebrated their six-year anniversary ahead of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Cole has been out of action with an injury in recent months, but he credited Baker for being his rock throughout some difficult times via Twitter. "6 years with this beautiful woman. The past 9 months have been the most challenging time of my life & career. You've been there every step of the way, and I couldn't have done it without you. I love you @RealBrittBaker," he wrote.

While Baker has mixed feelings about Cole returning to action, the former AEW Women's World Champion — and real-life dentist — echoed her boyfriend's loving sentiments on her own Twitter account. She also praised him for having good dental hygiene.

"6 years ago this handsome babe asked me to be his girlfriend. The most beautiful soul who truly has a way of making everyone around him smile. (He also flosses every night) I'll always be in your corner and I'm so incredibly proud of you. Love you @AdamColePro."

Fans looking for some insights into the couple's relationship can look forward to AEW's upcoming reality show. Cole's journey to recovery will be featured on "AEW: All Access," which is set to air on TBS sometime this month — on the same night as his in-ring return on "AEW Dynamite." The series will also look at the behind-the-scenes lives of other stars from the promotion.