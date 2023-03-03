Adam Cole's Return To The Ring Stirs Up Mixed Feelings For Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Adam Cole returned to AEW on January 11, showing up as an unannounced surprise on "Dynamite." During the promo he cut, he addressed the difficulty of his long recovery after being sidelined since last May due to lingering symptoms of post-concussion syndrome. With things getting as bad as they had, Cole revealed that there was a possibility he may never step in the ring again. However, early retirement is not on the table with his condition improving, paving the way for his wrestling comeback.

Due to the nature of Cole's injury, concern for his well-being and long-term health is natural, possibly none more so than for his real-life girlfriend Britt Baker. In an interview with "Rasslin'," she shared her feelings on the matter ahead of his first match back. "I am excited but terrified," Baker said. "I'm so excited for him. I'm so happy, I'm so proud of him because there are no words that I can speak that can tell a story, reality, or what he went through." Cole's journey back to wrestling will be featured on an upcoming episode of "AEW All Access" when it hits TBS sometime in March.

Baker witnessed the months of Cole's struggles firsthand, recalling just how difficult it was to watch him go through it all, knowing there was very little she could do to help. "It was horrifying to watch from the sidelines, someone you love going through something so physically, mentally, emotionally scary," Baker said. "We're lucky that we — we have him right now at AEW and he's able to come to work again."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rasslin'" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.