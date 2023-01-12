Britt Baker Comments On Adam Cole's AEW Return

There was a major surprise on "AEW Dynamite" last night, and not the one people expected. After months of uncertainty, Adam Cole appeared for the first time since August, announcing that he would be returning to the ring in an emotional promo detailing his long process recovering from injuries to his head and shoulder.

No one knows Cole's struggles better than his significant other, AEW star Britt Baker. Baker had a very short but sweet tweet regarding Cole's return last night, and today on Twitter she provided insight as to how difficult the recovery process has been for Cole.

"For months the only time Adam Cole left the house was to go to bran [sic]/physical therapy appointments," Baker tweeted. "There was a time he wasn't allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I'm so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all."

No announcement has been made regarding when Cole's first match back for AEW will be. Whenever it occurs, it will be the first time the AEW star has stepped into a ring since AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in June, when Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and "Hangman" Adam Page challenged Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title in a four-way match. Cole suffered a concussion in that bout, his second concussion in a short period of time, which Cole confirmed last night contributed to his lengthy absence.

As for Baker, she has continued to be a focal point of AEW TV. On "Dynamite" last night, Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter,defeated Saraya and Toni Storm in a tag team match.