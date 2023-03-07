Swerve Strickland Opens Up About His Respect For WWE's Rey Mysterio

AEW star Swerve Strickland holds Rey Mysterio in high regard. Strickland has been a longtime fan of the WWE superstar. During an appearance on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast," Strickland revealed when he first saw Mysterio perform.

"For me, Rey Mysterio was the first person that jumped off the page," Strickland said. "I watched in July 2002 when he debuted against Chavo Guerrero. I'll never forget it. I was 12. I remember exactly that day, I remember my age, I remember the house I was living in at the time. I will never forget that moment. Time stood still watching him."

Strickland said he still has the same feeling when he sees Mysterio in action today. Strickland also mentioned that he got a chance to share the ring with Mysterio. The two faced off in six-man tag team action for Aro Lucha back in 2018.

Strickland recalled WWE's Ruthless Aggression era having stars with massive physiques such as Brock Lesnar and Batista. He said despite having the deck stacked against him, Mysterio had a special quality about him that always kept him relevant in the wrestling industry.

"There's just something special about Rey," Strickland said. "Something special about the Mysterio name, the look, the moves, the tattoos; there's just something about him."

Strickland recalled Shane "Hurricane" Helms once telling him that he didn't have the answer on how to have the "It" factor. Strickland said Mysterio has that aura about him in spades in a sea of athletically-gifted high-flyers.

