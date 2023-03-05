WWE & AEW Stars React To Jon Jones' Victory Over Ciryl Gane

Jon "Bones" Jones made his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday night for UFC 285, defeating Ciryl Gane in the first round via submission to be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion. The fight, Jones' first since 2020, further cemented his legacy as one of the most dominant UFC fighters in history and it also provoked a myriad of responses from people within the pro wrestling business.

Notably, it appears as if Renee Paquette and Saraya made a bet on the fight, with the #1 Contender to the AEW Women's World Championship prevailing over the backstage personality. Saraya took to Twitter to gloat about her victory, saying, "Looks like I'm $100 richer @ReneePaquette @UFC" with an accompanying picture of her and Paquette watching the fight together. Paquette was less than pleased with the result, tweeting expletive-filled tweets before concluding, "I am flabbergasted right now. Flabber. Gasted."

Baron Corbin also made the right bets on the fight, as he also gloated about his winnings on Twitter following Jones' decisive victory. "Yes!!! I had some good bets on @JonnyBones to win by submission and do it in the 1/2nd round!" Corbin tweeted joyously, "Easy money!" While he didn't disclose whether he had a bet on the event, Real1, aka the former Enzo Amore, also had something to say about the fight, tweeting, "No pain no Gane, touché.. I won a title that way.." after the fight concluded.

While Jones was perhaps the most dominant member of UFC's Light Heavyweight division throughout the 2010s, his victory on Saturday marked his first time holding the UFC Heavyweight Championship, a belt previously held by the likes of Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, and Daniel Cormier.