Paul Heyman Refers To Working With Roman Reigns In WWE As 'Spiritually Orgasmic'

The Bloodline storyline has already become one the greatest narratives in the history of wrestling, with the story twisting and turning in directions that continue to keep the audience on its toes. Among the supporting actors is Paul Heyman, who has been by the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns' side for over 900 days, continuing his conniving ways as one of the company's top heels. And when describing what it feels like to work with Reigns on a weekly basis during an interview with Jimmy Traina of "SI Media," Heyman used an interesting choice of words.

"Spiritually orgasmic," Heyman said. "I often say the relationship, when you work with somebody so closely behind the scenes in the pursuit of doing something that can garner this type of critical acclaim, that the pursuit has to be so transparent and so open with one another that in a completely non-sexual way, you're far more intimate with that person than you are with your own family. Because in order to reach those levels, you have to expose your own vulnerabilities, your own fears, and your own concerns."

Heyman said he works with someone in Reigns who desires greatness and the opportunity to pursue greatness, who wants the status of being the best that's ever done it and is as obsessed with greatness as Heyman is himself. According to Heyman, working with Reigns elevates his own performance every single time, and he has to keep up with Reigns' growth on a nightly basis.