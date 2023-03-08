Paul Heyman Refers To Working With Roman Reigns In WWE As 'Spiritually Orgasmic'
The Bloodline storyline has already become one the greatest narratives in the history of wrestling, with the story twisting and turning in directions that continue to keep the audience on its toes. Among the supporting actors is Paul Heyman, who has been by the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns' side for over 900 days, continuing his conniving ways as one of the company's top heels. And when describing what it feels like to work with Reigns on a weekly basis during an interview with Jimmy Traina of "SI Media," Heyman used an interesting choice of words.
"Spiritually orgasmic," Heyman said. "I often say the relationship, when you work with somebody so closely behind the scenes in the pursuit of doing something that can garner this type of critical acclaim, that the pursuit has to be so transparent and so open with one another that in a completely non-sexual way, you're far more intimate with that person than you are with your own family. Because in order to reach those levels, you have to expose your own vulnerabilities, your own fears, and your own concerns."
Heyman said he works with someone in Reigns who desires greatness and the opportunity to pursue greatness, who wants the status of being the best that's ever done it and is as obsessed with greatness as Heyman is himself. According to Heyman, working with Reigns elevates his own performance every single time, and he has to keep up with Reigns' growth on a nightly basis.
Heyman describes why Roman Reigns isn't a traditional wrestling heel
When discussing the morality of the Reigns character, Heyman claimed that Reigns has never been portrayed as the classic heel or babyface, preferring the terms "villain" and "antagonist." Reigns' most recent villainous tendencies saw him defeat fan favorite Sami Zayn in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, despite the audience desperately wanting to see the WWE veteran crowned as champion.
"All great villains don't see themselves as the villains," Heyman said. "It's the portrayal of a hero that was pushed too far, and went too far, and accomplished too much, that once they reached that level no one else could attain, he felt the burden to stay at that level, and the responsibilities and the obligations and the accountability of being at the level weighs on you."
To hear Heyman tell it, Reigns' pursuit of greatness at the very top, "micro-moment to micro-moment," has elevated him to that level, saying there can't even be that long of a moment where Reigns does not "define the fact he is the absolute undisputed uncontroverted number one star in the entire industry." Heyman cemented his affection for Reigns by saying so many people within the company "rely on him to be the top star" and he's "accountable to them" because they also believe in him.
Reigns is set to defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes, his final test on the journey to 1000 days as champion.