MJF Names Adam Cole, Eddie Kingston, Others As Potential Next AEW World Title Challengers

MJF retained the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution after overcoming Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match. With "The American Dragon" seemingly in the rearview mirror for now, the champ has turned his attention to other wrestlers who could challenge for his prize in the near future.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum, MJF listed a who's who of names in AEW as potential challengers. However, he's out to prove a point as opposed to having exciting matches with the AEW wrestlers he admires. "To be brutally honest, like I said, there's a lot of people on my radar. I am fully aware that "Hangman" Adam Page is a good competitor," MJF said before picking up his "Dynamite" Diamond Ring and bragging about beating the former AEW World Champion for it in the past. "I think Hangman is scared of MJF, and I think Hangman knows better than to come anywhere near MJF for the time being."

Afterward, he took aim at Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara — all of whom are regarded as "pillars" of AEW along with MJF — as stars he'd like to face. "They're very solid, but at this point, I think it is very obvious that there is only one pillar that actually holds this place up. So, kinda would like to prove a point there."

MJF then referenced his Twitter spat with Britt Baker and told her boyfriend Adam Cole to keep his mouth shut, before rounding off the list with Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston. The AEW World Champion said that he doesn't like Castagonoli's face and described Kingston as a "crybaby b*tch."