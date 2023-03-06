John Cena Heads To WWE Raw Hours After Starting Production On New Movie

John Cena is set to make his return to "WWE Raw" tonight just hours after his first day filming his new movie "Grand Death Lotto."

"Wrapped #RickyStanicky early Saturday! Excited for first day on set of #GrandDeathLotto 2day! Then..BOSTON @WWE #RAW 2nite! 'Experts' said it was impossible for me 2 appear on the road to #WrestleMania Guess they C ME. It's never impossible 2 make time 4 family & loved 1s," Cena tweeted at 6:17 am ET.

Amazon Prime announced last week that Cena would star in its upcoming action-comedy film, "Grand Death Lotto," alongside actor Simu Liu and musician-turned-comedian Awkwafina.

Meanwhile, WWE announced late last month that Cena would be making his return to "Raw" on this week's episode while revealing the decorated superstar as a centerpiece on its official WrestleMania 39 poster, seemingly confirming that he'll be involved in the marquee event. WrestleMania 39 takes place in Los Angeles, California and has been billed under the tagline, "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood."

Since debuting in the summer of 2002, Cena has evolved into one of the biggest crossover stars in professional wrestling history, alongside the likes of Hulk Hogan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In addition to his hall of fame success inside the squared circle, Cena has enjoyed major success as an actor, appearing in film franchises like "Fast & Furious" and the DC Universe's "The Suicide Squad," as well as television series like HBO's "Peacemaker" and co-hosting the competition show "Wipeout."