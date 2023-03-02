John Cena To Star In Action-Comedy Alongside Shang Chi's Awkwafina And Simu Liu

John Cena has plenty on his plate recently, between the never-ending amount of Experian commercials he stars in and the increasing likelihood that he'll be battling WWE US Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. So naturally, the "Peacemaker" star is deciding that what he needs is an increase in workload, by signing on to a new film that will feature two stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadline is reporting that Cena will co-star with Simu Liu and Awkwafina in the upcoming action-comedy film "Grand Theft Lotto." Produced by Amazon Studios, the film will be directed by Paul Feig, best known for helming "Bridesmaids," the 2016 edition of "Ghostbusters," and "A Simple Favor."

Written by Rob Yescome, "Grand Theft Lotto" takes place in the near distant future, where an economically unstable California has established a Grand Lottery for all citizens. Winning the ticket is not enough, however — the winner must then stay alive until sundown to collect their winnings, with other citizens having the opportunity to claim the ticket by killing the winner.

The film follows Katie (Awkwafina), a new LA citizen who "accidentally" wins the ticket. She then works with Noel (Cena), described as "an amateur jackpot protector" in order to stay alive and collect her winnings at sundown. Liu plays Louis Lewis, a rival of Noel's who also seeks to protect Katie in order to claim a possible commission.

Cena's presence will be part of a reunion for Liu and Awkwafina, who starred in the Marvel film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as the title character and Katy respectively. Outside of that film, Liu is best known for playing the lead in the comedy series "Kim's Convenience," while Awkwafina has starred in the hit film "Crazy Rich Asians," and the TV series "Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens."