Sammy Guevara Says He Has No Issues In AEW Locker Room, Calls Out Internet Spin

For all his talent inside the ring, Sammy Guevara has often been a controversial name outside of it during his time in AEW. That's due to reports of backstage incidents he's been involved in with both Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo. Despite that, Guevera insisted to "The Sportster" that "it's all positive" for him within the AEW locker room.

"I have no problems with anybody there, I say 'what's up' to everybody," Guevara says. "But, the internet likes to spin a story, I understand negativity brings in those clicks." Fans will likely be talking about Guevara's backstage conflicts again soon, as the trailer for "AEW: All Access" teased that the problems between him and Kingston will be a featured story. However, Guevara believes he's getting the fans back on his side as a performer. "I think I am getting the people back," he said. "I think 2022 they really hated me, and then 2023 I think they're kind of waking up to like, 'okay maybe we were a little stupid, maybe he actually is the GOAT.'"

Throughout his tenure in AEW, Guevara has remained a consistent part of the TV product, with Tony Khan showcasing him regularly in major storylines, and a big reason for that is the fact he's always getting a response from the audience. "The people regardless of if they hate me or like me, they react to me, and I think the worst thing that can happen when you come out is no reaction," Guevara said. "Let me tell ya, some of these guys, they may get no reaction."

